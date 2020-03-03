All apartments in Los Alamitos
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

10742 Pine St.

10742 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

10742 Pine Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Old Town East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Two Story - 3 Bedroom Townhome is Los Alamitos - 3 bedroom, 2 bath town-home style unit in desirable Los Alamitos. Spacious living room with all new vinyl plank flooring throughout lower level. Open design kitchen with new stove, low profile microwave hood and dishwasher.
Private master bedroom with en-suite bathroom on bottom floor. Two additional bedrooms with new carpet and full bathroom with new vinyl plank flooring are located upstairs. All new window coverings. Central A/C an heat. In unit laundry room with washer / dryer hook-ups and plenty of storage. Rear patio/ yard perfect for barbecuing . 1 car garage parking and space for two additional cars in lot.

Tenant pays for water, trash, gas, electricity, and phone/cable/internet. Gardener is included.
No pets, No smoking.

TO SEE RENTAL: Call or Text, Liza Jimenez at (562) 472-5535, or email for more information at Leasing@SpurrManagement.com. You can also visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com.

TO APPLY: You can visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com. $40 application fee per application applies.

MINIMUM APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: FICO credit score of 600+, monthly gross income 3x's the rent, no previous eviction fillings, and no outstanding collection accounts.

Spurr & Associates, Inc. - Broker DRE## 01281364
Liza Jimenez, Realtor DRE# 01928778

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5583108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10742 Pine St. have any available units?
10742 Pine St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 10742 Pine St. have?
Some of 10742 Pine St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10742 Pine St. currently offering any rent specials?
10742 Pine St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10742 Pine St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10742 Pine St. is pet friendly.
Does 10742 Pine St. offer parking?
Yes, 10742 Pine St. offers parking.
Does 10742 Pine St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10742 Pine St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10742 Pine St. have a pool?
No, 10742 Pine St. does not have a pool.
Does 10742 Pine St. have accessible units?
No, 10742 Pine St. does not have accessible units.
Does 10742 Pine St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10742 Pine St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 10742 Pine St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10742 Pine St. has units with air conditioning.
