10742 Pine St.

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Two Story - 3 Bedroom Townhome is Los Alamitos - 3 bedroom, 2 bath town-home style unit in desirable Los Alamitos. Spacious living room with all new vinyl plank flooring throughout lower level. Open design kitchen with new stove, low profile microwave hood and dishwasher.

Private master bedroom with en-suite bathroom on bottom floor. Two additional bedrooms with new carpet and full bathroom with new vinyl plank flooring are located upstairs. All new window coverings. Central A/C an heat. In unit laundry room with washer / dryer hook-ups and plenty of storage. Rear patio/ yard perfect for barbecuing . 1 car garage parking and space for two additional cars in lot.



Tenant pays for water, trash, gas, electricity, and phone/cable/internet. Gardener is included.

No pets, No smoking.



TO SEE RENTAL: Call or Text, Liza Jimenez at (562) 472-5535, or email for more information at Leasing@SpurrManagement.com. You can also visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com.



TO APPLY: You can visit our website at www.SpurrManagement.com. $40 application fee per application applies.



MINIMUM APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS: FICO credit score of 600+, monthly gross income 3x's the rent, no previous eviction fillings, and no outstanding collection accounts.



No Pets Allowed



