Home
/
Los Alamitos, CA
/
10647 Chestnut
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:03 PM

10647 Chestnut

10647 Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

10647 Chestnut Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720
Old Town West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bd /2 Full Bth 800sf Upgrades Los Alamitos $2195 - Property Id: 161376

Ready for move in! New carpet, paint, tile, vanities! sparkly clean and spacious 1 story upper unit in Los Alamitos. 2 large Bedrooms, 2 FULL baths, lots of linen storage. GAS stove, DISHWASHER. Dining area and living area look out to an expansive PATIO for gathering and entertaining. Great CENTRAL AC! Convenient GARAGE for off street parking. LAUNDRY room on site. Los Alamitos is an exclusive area north of Seal Beach which is known for its exceptional schools including Henry Lee and Los Alamitos Elementary, McAuliffe Middle School, and Los Alamitos High School. Lovely tree lined street with homes and town homes. One block off Los Alamitos Blvd / Seal Beach Blvd with a wide variety of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation options
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161376p
Property Id 161376

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5178812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10647 Chestnut have any available units?
10647 Chestnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Alamitos, CA.
What amenities does 10647 Chestnut have?
Some of 10647 Chestnut's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10647 Chestnut currently offering any rent specials?
10647 Chestnut is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10647 Chestnut pet-friendly?
No, 10647 Chestnut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Alamitos.
Does 10647 Chestnut offer parking?
Yes, 10647 Chestnut offers parking.
Does 10647 Chestnut have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10647 Chestnut does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10647 Chestnut have a pool?
No, 10647 Chestnut does not have a pool.
Does 10647 Chestnut have accessible units?
No, 10647 Chestnut does not have accessible units.
Does 10647 Chestnut have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10647 Chestnut has units with dishwashers.
Does 10647 Chestnut have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10647 Chestnut has units with air conditioning.
