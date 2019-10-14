10647 Chestnut

Amenities
2 Bd /2 Full Bth 800sf Upgrades Los Alamitos $2195 - Property Id: 161376
Ready for move in! New carpet, paint, tile, vanities! sparkly clean and spacious 1 story upper unit in Los Alamitos. 2 large Bedrooms, 2 FULL baths, lots of linen storage. GAS stove, DISHWASHER. Dining area and living area look out to an expansive PATIO for gathering and entertaining. Great CENTRAL AC! Convenient GARAGE for off street parking. LAUNDRY room on site. Los Alamitos is an exclusive area north of Seal Beach which is known for its exceptional schools including Henry Lee and Los Alamitos Elementary, McAuliffe Middle School, and Los Alamitos High School. Lovely tree lined street with homes and town homes. One block off Los Alamitos Blvd / Seal Beach Blvd with a wide variety of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation options
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/161376p
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5178812)