3 bedroom apartments
114 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lomita, CA
Lomita
2069 Lomita Boulevard
2069 Lomita Boulevard, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1645 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 2069 Lomita Blvd, Lomita, CA 90717 - Rent: $2,800 Per Month - Deposit: $3,000 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 3 - Bathrooms: 2 -
Lomita
26039 Cypress Street #111
26039 Cypress Street, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1778 sqft
Gorgeous Lomita Townhome Practically Brand New! - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bath Stand Alone town home built in 2016. Like new. This home has everything: Big master suite with it's own bathroom and walk-in closet.
Lomita
25104 Andreo
25104 Andreo Avenue, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1143 sqft
Sweet as Sunday Brunch home on a wonderful street is ready to greet you with lots of light, storage and space. Hardwood floors, huge back yard and a sunny front porch and a great garage! Ready to go!
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Southeast Torrance
23037 Pennsylvania Avenue
23037 Pennsylvania Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 23037 Pennsylvania Ave Torrance, CA 90501 - Rent: $2,995 Per Month - Deposit: $3,200 - Credit Score 600 or Better - Bedrooms: 3 -
Olde Torrance
2311 Sepulveda Way
2311 Sepulveda Way, Torrance, CA
Desirable home in the Old Torrance area with excellent and desirable nearby schools. 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Harbor City
23442 Batey Avenue
23442 Batey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Green meadows one level "corner lot" 3 bedroom + 2 bath charmer in Harbor City! Remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counters, full granite backsplash all the way up to the cabinets, recessed lighting in kitchen, includes a stove, oven,
Rolling Hills Estates
3612 Estates Lane
3612 West Estates Lane, Los Angeles County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1748 sqft
Welcome Home! Located in a quaint, charming community, this is a Three Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with an Additional Bonus room! Perfect For a Man cave or Hobby Room. Fully remolded with all the bells & whistles.
Harbor City
1273 Flint Drive
1273 Flint Dr, Los Angeles, CA
BEAUTIFUL END UNIT TOWNHOME IN CLEAN, IN GATED COMMUNITY.
Southeast Torrance
1804 Middlebrook Road
1804 Middlebrook Road, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1742 sqft
Situated in a highly desirable tree-lined street in Torrance. This house has 1742 sqft with 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms. newer windows sliding doors, solar panels.
Northwest San Pedro
1940 Mount Shasta Drive
1940 Mount Shasta Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Turn-key townhome in The Gardens. New flooring in kitchen & family room, new gas stove, new dishwasher, new vinyl sliding door & garden window. Brand new concrete patio. Recent paint, carpet, fixtures in all baths, window screens and blinds.
Harbor City
26045 Frampton Avenue
26045 Frampton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1620 sqft
Look No Further! This beautiful 2-story DETACHED “open” floor plan Town Home located in the highly desirable Franciscan Village Complex [across from the Stone Heaven Complex]. Located in an exclusive, private, quiet and secured/gated complex.
Harbor City
1358 Lobby Circle
1358 Lobby Circle, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1705 sqft
3 bd-2ba single family residence in this quiet and private cul-de-sac. Security gate adds an element of security while the street has no traffic. Ceramic tile entry leading upstairs to nice and open living and dining area.
Hillside
2654 Pacific Coast
2654 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1012 sqft
Here is your chance to get into those great Torrance schools! A beautiful house in the Walteria area. Walk to Rolling Hills Mall with Trader Joe's, Whole Food, AMC theaters, and so much more. All appliances included in the rent. Undated bathroom.
Rancho Palos Verdes
10 Saddle Road
10 Saddle Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Spacious, sumptuously furnished home awaiting you on the Palos Verdes Peninsula overlooking the City and Harbor Lights...
Hillside
2602 Loftyview Drive
2602 Loftyview Drive, Torrance, CA
Beautifully updated home located in a great area of South Torrance, Victoria Knolls.
Hillside
2507 Brian Avenue
2507 Brian Avenue, Torrance, CA
Enjoy this spacious one level floor plan with fabulous City and Mountain views. Very open kitchen and living room.
Harbor City
1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne
1611 Oakhorne Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1360 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home in Harbor City - Picture perfect home with beautiful stained glass front doors and tiled entryway. Large bay window overlooks the front yard.
Northwest San Pedro
2230 Stonewood Court
2230 Stonewood Court, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1351 sqft
Beautiful Gardens Townhome on the north end of Stonewood Court. Spacious deck off off the Dining/Kitchen area. Great for barbecue and just relaxing. Many upgrades in this ideal home.
2546 W 235th Street
2546 West 235th Street, Torrance, CA
Free Standing Town home in small street of 235th & Crenshaw Blvd. Feels like a Single Family Residence. 4 bedrooms + 2.5 baths. Gourmet Kitchen w/ granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, large island, & bright breakfast nook.
Harbor City
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Central San Pedro
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Central San Pedro
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
