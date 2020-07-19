All apartments in Lomita
Find more places like 25925 Oak Street Unit 116.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lomita, CA
/
25925 Oak Street Unit 116
Last updated June 19 2019 at 11:05 PM

25925 Oak Street Unit 116

25925 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lomita
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

25925 Oak Street, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
Recently updated 2 bedroom 2 bath in an extremely quiet, well-maintained complex. Spacious living room area with many windows, allowing natural light throughout the home. Generously sized master bedroom with en suite bathroom, along with a walk-in closet with plenty of shelving and storage.

Located on the top floor (3rd story), overlooking the gorgeous view of the pool and city of Lomita. Complex is fully gated. Two parking spots & a large storage unit. Amenities include a clubhouse, laundry, pool, spa & sauna. Building is FHA Approved.

1 pet friendly unit upon approval.
This quiet neighborhood is tucked away in the hills of Lomita, walking distance to Honey Boba, Fresh Choice Marketplace, Wells Fargo Bank, Puppy Town, and Burger City Grill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25925 Oak Street Unit 116 have any available units?
25925 Oak Street Unit 116 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 25925 Oak Street Unit 116 have?
Some of 25925 Oak Street Unit 116's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25925 Oak Street Unit 116 currently offering any rent specials?
25925 Oak Street Unit 116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25925 Oak Street Unit 116 pet-friendly?
Yes, 25925 Oak Street Unit 116 is pet friendly.
Does 25925 Oak Street Unit 116 offer parking?
Yes, 25925 Oak Street Unit 116 offers parking.
Does 25925 Oak Street Unit 116 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25925 Oak Street Unit 116 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25925 Oak Street Unit 116 have a pool?
Yes, 25925 Oak Street Unit 116 has a pool.
Does 25925 Oak Street Unit 116 have accessible units?
No, 25925 Oak Street Unit 116 does not have accessible units.
Does 25925 Oak Street Unit 116 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25925 Oak Street Unit 116 has units with dishwashers.
Does 25925 Oak Street Unit 116 have units with air conditioning?
No, 25925 Oak Street Unit 116 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St
Lomita, CA 90731
Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr
Lomita, CA 90732
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue
Lomita, CA 90717

Similar Pages

Lomita 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLomita 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lomita Apartments with BalconiesLomita Dog Friendly Apartments
Lomita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles