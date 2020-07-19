25925 Oak Street Unit 116

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly sauna

Recently updated 2 bedroom 2 bath in an extremely quiet, well-maintained complex. Spacious living room area with many windows, allowing natural light throughout the home. Generously sized master bedroom with en suite bathroom, along with a walk-in closet with plenty of shelving and storage.



Located on the top floor (3rd story), overlooking the gorgeous view of the pool and city of Lomita. Complex is fully gated. Two parking spots & a large storage unit. Amenities include a clubhouse, laundry, pool, spa & sauna. Building is FHA Approved.



1 pet friendly unit upon approval.

This quiet neighborhood is tucked away in the hills of Lomita, walking distance to Honey Boba, Fresh Choice Marketplace, Wells Fargo Bank, Puppy Town, and Burger City Grill.