Completely Remodeled Studio 1 Bedroom 1 Bath House - For rent is a gorgeous 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Studio unit in Lomita. This one-of-a-kind unit is small but cozy - perfect for one person who wants a tranquil private setting. All new wood laminate floors throughout. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops. All appliances included. Completely remodeled bathroom as well. Offstreet parking. If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment you can reach us at 424-404-0803.
(RLNE4834165)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25911 Walnut St have any available units?
25911 Walnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 25911 Walnut St have?
Some of 25911 Walnut St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25911 Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
25911 Walnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.