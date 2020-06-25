All apartments in Lomita
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

25911 Walnut St

25911 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

25911 Walnut Street, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely Remodeled Studio 1 Bedroom 1 Bath House - For rent is a gorgeous 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Studio unit in Lomita. This one-of-a-kind unit is small but cozy - perfect for one person who wants a tranquil private setting. All new wood laminate floors throughout. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops. All appliances included. Completely remodeled bathroom as well. Offstreet parking. If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment you can reach us at 424-404-0803.

(RLNE4834165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25911 Walnut St have any available units?
25911 Walnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 25911 Walnut St have?
Some of 25911 Walnut St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25911 Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
25911 Walnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25911 Walnut St pet-friendly?
No, 25911 Walnut St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 25911 Walnut St offer parking?
Yes, 25911 Walnut St offers parking.
Does 25911 Walnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25911 Walnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25911 Walnut St have a pool?
No, 25911 Walnut St does not have a pool.
Does 25911 Walnut St have accessible units?
No, 25911 Walnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 25911 Walnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 25911 Walnut St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25911 Walnut St have units with air conditioning?
No, 25911 Walnut St does not have units with air conditioning.
