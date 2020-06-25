25911 Walnut St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely Remodeled Studio 1 Bedroom 1 Bath House - For rent is a gorgeous 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Studio unit in Lomita. This one-of-a-kind unit is small but cozy - perfect for one person who wants a tranquil private setting. All new wood laminate floors throughout. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops. All appliances included. Completely remodeled bathroom as well. Offstreet parking. If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment you can reach us at 424-404-0803.



(RLNE4834165)