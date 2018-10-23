Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
- Address: 25316 Ebony Lane #1, Lomita, CA 90717
- Rent: $2,950 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,500
- 3 Bedrooms
- 3 Bathrooms
- Approx 2,000 Sq.Ft.
*** One applicant must be over 55 years old ***
Features and Amenities:
- 2 Story Townhouse
- Carpet & Engineered Hardwood Flooring
- Dual Pane Windows
- Recessed Lighting
- Attached 2 Car Garage
- Laundry Room in Unit
- Private Back Yard
- Appliances: Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
- Granite Counter Tops
- Central A/C & Heat
- Security Alarm Ready
- Utilities Paid: Trash
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.