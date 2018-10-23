All apartments in Lomita
25316 Ebony Lane

25316 Ebony Lane · No Longer Available
Location

25316 Ebony Lane, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 25316 Ebony Lane #1, Lomita, CA 90717

- Rent: $2,950 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,500
- 3 Bedrooms
- 3 Bathrooms
- Approx 2,000 Sq.Ft.
*** One applicant must be over 55 years old ***

Features and Amenities:
- 2 Story Townhouse
- Carpet & Engineered Hardwood Flooring
- Dual Pane Windows
- Recessed Lighting
- Attached 2 Car Garage
- Laundry Room in Unit
- Private Back Yard
- Appliances: Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
- Granite Counter Tops
- Central A/C & Heat
- Security Alarm Ready
- Utilities Paid: Trash
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25316 Ebony Lane have any available units?
25316 Ebony Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 25316 Ebony Lane have?
Some of 25316 Ebony Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25316 Ebony Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25316 Ebony Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25316 Ebony Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25316 Ebony Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 25316 Ebony Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25316 Ebony Lane offers parking.
Does 25316 Ebony Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25316 Ebony Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25316 Ebony Lane have a pool?
No, 25316 Ebony Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25316 Ebony Lane have accessible units?
No, 25316 Ebony Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25316 Ebony Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25316 Ebony Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 25316 Ebony Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25316 Ebony Lane has units with air conditioning.
