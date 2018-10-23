Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***



- Address: 25316 Ebony Lane #1, Lomita, CA 90717



- Rent: $2,950 Per Month

- Deposit: $3,500

- 3 Bedrooms

- 3 Bathrooms

- Approx 2,000 Sq.Ft.

*** One applicant must be over 55 years old ***



Features and Amenities:

- 2 Story Townhouse

- Carpet & Engineered Hardwood Flooring

- Dual Pane Windows

- Recessed Lighting

- Attached 2 Car Garage

- Laundry Room in Unit

- Private Back Yard

- Appliances: Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

- Granite Counter Tops

- Central A/C & Heat

- Security Alarm Ready

- Utilities Paid: Trash

- No Pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.