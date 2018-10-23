All apartments in Lomita
Find more places like 24636 Eshelman.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lomita, CA
/
24636 Eshelman
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:18 AM

24636 Eshelman

24636 Eshelman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lomita
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

24636 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New Remodel. 2 bedroom 1 bath with private garage and side yard. 13 units of duplex’s. Very private quiet court . Wood look floors, newer carpet in bedrooms, renovated bathroom, eat in kitchen with gas stove available,washer/dryer hookups with unit. Near transportation, parks, freeways, Los Angeles port, San Pedro, PV, Torrance, etc. easy to get to all. don’t wait! Must earn 2.25 x verifiable income, credit will be checked - no evictions or federal liens accepted, no section 8. this is a Duplex but NO Common walls, attached at garage wall only! Very Private. Call me for a private showing 562-824-4846 ask for Connie - Text me is best, with your name, time you'd like to view and # of persons looking to rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24636 Eshelman have any available units?
24636 Eshelman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 24636 Eshelman have?
Some of 24636 Eshelman's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24636 Eshelman currently offering any rent specials?
24636 Eshelman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24636 Eshelman pet-friendly?
No, 24636 Eshelman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 24636 Eshelman offer parking?
Yes, 24636 Eshelman offers parking.
Does 24636 Eshelman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24636 Eshelman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24636 Eshelman have a pool?
No, 24636 Eshelman does not have a pool.
Does 24636 Eshelman have accessible units?
No, 24636 Eshelman does not have accessible units.
Does 24636 Eshelman have units with dishwashers?
No, 24636 Eshelman does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24636 Eshelman have units with air conditioning?
No, 24636 Eshelman does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St
Lomita, CA 90731
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue
Lomita, CA 90717

Similar Pages

Lomita 1 BedroomsLomita 2 Bedrooms
Lomita Dog Friendly ApartmentsLomita Pet Friendly Places
Lomita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CA
Lawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles