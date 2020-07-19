All apartments in Lomita
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:34 PM

24622 Moon Avenue

24622 Moon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

24622 Moon Ave, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
A wonderful opportunity at a great price for a spacious one level move in ready 3 bedroom and 2 bath rear unit. The double entry door opens to an open floor plan with a nice living room with gas fireplace and access to a private backyard. The kitchen is remodeled and has quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. There is a detached two care garage with plenty of shelves. This amazing unit is waiting for you to enjoy all the amenities it has to offer and call home. This unit also has handicapped railings for the elderly and is close to public transportation, super market, hardware store, restaurants and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24622 Moon Avenue have any available units?
24622 Moon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 24622 Moon Avenue have?
Some of 24622 Moon Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24622 Moon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24622 Moon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24622 Moon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24622 Moon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 24622 Moon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 24622 Moon Avenue offers parking.
Does 24622 Moon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24622 Moon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24622 Moon Avenue have a pool?
No, 24622 Moon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 24622 Moon Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 24622 Moon Avenue has accessible units.
Does 24622 Moon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24622 Moon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 24622 Moon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 24622 Moon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
