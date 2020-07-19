24622 Moon Avenue

Amenities

A wonderful opportunity at a great price for a spacious one level move in ready 3 bedroom and 2 bath rear unit. The double entry door opens to an open floor plan with a nice living room with gas fireplace and access to a private backyard. The kitchen is remodeled and has quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. There is a detached two care garage with plenty of shelves. This amazing unit is waiting for you to enjoy all the amenities it has to offer and call home. This unit also has handicapped railings for the elderly and is close to public transportation, super market, hardware store, restaurants and much more.