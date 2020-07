Amenities

Brand new construction in the heart of Lomita. Enjoy city life with shops and restaurants within walking distance. Luxurious 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with open floor plan, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances including microwave, stove/oven, fridge and also washer/ dryer. Bathrooms are bright and tastefully done with modern tile flooring. Private balcony offers mountain and city views. 2 reserved parking spaces.