Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Conveniently located in the heart of Lomita business district. This one bed room townhome is one of six detached singly homes. Sitting inside huge private lot with park-like setting, it feels like a single family home. Recently fully renovated; new laminated flooring, new kitchen with brand new appliances, new windows, new paint and new heater. Very cozy and private.