Lomita, CA
2318 249th St
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

2318 249th St

2318 249th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2318 249th Street, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unfurnished, 2,892-sq.-ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, single-family home in the neighborhood in Lomita.

The spacious and airy interior features hardwood floor. The lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space and smooth granite countertop. Oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave are provided along with in-unit washer and dryer. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces for a good nights rest. It has installed central A/C and forced-air heating for climate control. The exterior has a yard, deck, and patio ---perfect for outdoor activities with the family or friends or entertaining guests. The tenant must take care of the yard.

2-car covered garage and driveway parking.

No pets, sorry. (But still negotiable for small dogs and/or 1 cat).

No smoking, please.

Tenant pays for water, trash, gas, electricity, and landscaping.

Close to the community park!

Nearby parks: Hathaway Park, Lomita Recreation Center, and Lomita Park.

Nearby Schools:
Alexander Fleming Middle School - 0.75 miles, 6/10
Lomita Math/Science/Technology Magnet School - 0.22 miles, 8/10
John Adams Elementary School - 0.7 miles, 7/10
Howard Wood Elementary School - 0.97 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
5 LINE 5 - 0.2 mile
9 LINE 9 - 0.3 mile
10 LINE 10 - 0.3 mile

(RLNE5127474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 249th St have any available units?
2318 249th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 2318 249th St have?
Some of 2318 249th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 249th St currently offering any rent specials?
2318 249th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 249th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2318 249th St is pet friendly.
Does 2318 249th St offer parking?
Yes, 2318 249th St offers parking.
Does 2318 249th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2318 249th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 249th St have a pool?
No, 2318 249th St does not have a pool.
Does 2318 249th St have accessible units?
No, 2318 249th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 249th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2318 249th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2318 249th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2318 249th St has units with air conditioning.
