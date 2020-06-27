2318 249th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unfurnished, 2,892-sq.-ft, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, single-family home in the neighborhood in Lomita.



The spacious and airy interior features hardwood floor. The lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space and smooth granite countertop. Oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave are provided along with in-unit washer and dryer. The bedrooms are comfortable spaces for a good nights rest. It has installed central A/C and forced-air heating for climate control. The exterior has a yard, deck, and patio ---perfect for outdoor activities with the family or friends or entertaining guests. The tenant must take care of the yard.



2-car covered garage and driveway parking.



No pets, sorry. (But still negotiable for small dogs and/or 1 cat).



No smoking, please.



Tenant pays for water, trash, gas, electricity, and landscaping.



Close to the community park!



Nearby parks: Hathaway Park, Lomita Recreation Center, and Lomita Park.



Nearby Schools:

Alexander Fleming Middle School - 0.75 miles, 6/10

Lomita Math/Science/Technology Magnet School - 0.22 miles, 8/10

John Adams Elementary School - 0.7 miles, 7/10

Howard Wood Elementary School - 0.97 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

5 LINE 5 - 0.2 mile

9 LINE 9 - 0.3 mile

10 LINE 10 - 0.3 mile



