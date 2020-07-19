All apartments in Lomita
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

2277 243rd Street

2277 243rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2277 243rd Street, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Just like a SFR. Turnkey home. No common walls with its own driveway with two car attached direct access garage. This two story home offers 3bed/2.5bath home with front and back yard. Open floor plan with faulted ceilings. Large kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless appliances which opens up to dining room and living room. Updated half bathroom on first floor. All three bedrooms on second floor. Master bedroom with completely updated modern master bathroom and a balcony that features a view of the Palos Verdes Hills Third bathroom is being completely remodeled to look like the other two bathrooms. Laundry room located on the second floor. Work in progress which will have new back yard fence, painting and completely new remodeled third hallway bathroom. Will have all carpets professionally steamed cleaned. Don’t not miss out on this great home. Many extras throughout, canned lighting, security system and central heating and A/C. This turnkey home is located in a quiet residential neighborhood and walking distance to civic center, restaurants, shops and library. Just blocks to downtown Lomita.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2277 243rd Street have any available units?
2277 243rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 2277 243rd Street have?
Some of 2277 243rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2277 243rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2277 243rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2277 243rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 2277 243rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 2277 243rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2277 243rd Street offers parking.
Does 2277 243rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2277 243rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2277 243rd Street have a pool?
No, 2277 243rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2277 243rd Street have accessible units?
No, 2277 243rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2277 243rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2277 243rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2277 243rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2277 243rd Street has units with air conditioning.
