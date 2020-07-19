2277 243rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Just like a SFR. Turnkey home. No common walls with its own driveway with two car attached direct access garage. This two story home offers 3bed/2.5bath home with front and back yard. Open floor plan with faulted ceilings. Large kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless appliances which opens up to dining room and living room. Updated half bathroom on first floor. All three bedrooms on second floor. Master bedroom with completely updated modern master bathroom and a balcony that features a view of the Palos Verdes Hills Third bathroom is being completely remodeled to look like the other two bathrooms. Laundry room located on the second floor. Work in progress which will have new back yard fence, painting and completely new remodeled third hallway bathroom. Will have all carpets professionally steamed cleaned. Don’t not miss out on this great home. Many extras throughout, canned lighting, security system and central heating and A/C. This turnkey home is located in a quiet residential neighborhood and walking distance to civic center, restaurants, shops and library. Just blocks to downtown Lomita.