Last updated September 28 2019 at 8:51 AM

2250 W. 241st St.

2250 241st St · No Longer Available
Location

2250 241st St, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Approximately 850 Square Feet

Completely remodeled and beautifully updated house in garden style property featuring the following:
-New kitchen cabinets, new stone counters, new deep stainless steel sink and large faucet
-New stainless steel appliances (stove/range, Refrigerator + microwave rangehood)
-New porcelain tile flooring with new floor moldings
-New carpet (bedrooms)
-New electrical and lighting fixtures
-New bathroom with updated plumbing fixtures, new cabinet, new pedestal sink and medicine cabinet
-Laundry hookups in the kitchen (convenience!)
-New Dual Pane Vinyl Windows

Amenities

Laundry Hookups
Ceiling Fans
1 Car Garage + 1 Uncovered Space = 2 Spaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 W. 241st St. have any available units?
2250 W. 241st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 2250 W. 241st St. have?
Some of 2250 W. 241st St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 W. 241st St. currently offering any rent specials?
2250 W. 241st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 W. 241st St. pet-friendly?
No, 2250 W. 241st St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 2250 W. 241st St. offer parking?
Yes, 2250 W. 241st St. offers parking.
Does 2250 W. 241st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2250 W. 241st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 W. 241st St. have a pool?
No, 2250 W. 241st St. does not have a pool.
Does 2250 W. 241st St. have accessible units?
No, 2250 W. 241st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 W. 241st St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2250 W. 241st St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2250 W. 241st St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2250 W. 241st St. does not have units with air conditioning.
