2250 W. 241st St.

Amenities
Approximately 850 Square Feet
Completely remodeled and beautifully updated house in garden style property featuring the following:
-New kitchen cabinets, new stone counters, new deep stainless steel sink and large faucet
-New stainless steel appliances (stove/range, Refrigerator + microwave rangehood)
-New porcelain tile flooring with new floor moldings
-New carpet (bedrooms)
-New electrical and lighting fixtures
-New bathroom with updated plumbing fixtures, new cabinet, new pedestal sink and medicine cabinet
-Laundry hookups in the kitchen (convenience!)
-New Dual Pane Vinyl Windows
Amenities
Laundry Hookups
Ceiling Fans
1 Car Garage + 1 Uncovered Space = 2 Spaces