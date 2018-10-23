2250 W. 241st St.

Amenities

Approximately 850 Square Feet



Completely remodeled and beautifully updated house in garden style property featuring the following:

-New kitchen cabinets, new stone counters, new deep stainless steel sink and large faucet

-New stainless steel appliances (stove/range, Refrigerator + microwave rangehood)

-New porcelain tile flooring with new floor moldings

-New carpet (bedrooms)

-New electrical and lighting fixtures

-New bathroom with updated plumbing fixtures, new cabinet, new pedestal sink and medicine cabinet

-Laundry hookups in the kitchen (convenience!)

-New Dual Pane Vinyl Windows



