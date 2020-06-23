All apartments in Lomita
2219 Pacific Coast Highway

2219 Pacific Coast Hwy · No Longer Available
Location

2219 Pacific Coast Hwy, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
- Utilities Included With Rent: Electric, Gas, Water, Trash
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Pacific Coast Highway have any available units?
2219 Pacific Coast Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 2219 Pacific Coast Highway have?
Some of 2219 Pacific Coast Highway's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Pacific Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Pacific Coast Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Pacific Coast Highway pet-friendly?
No, 2219 Pacific Coast Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 2219 Pacific Coast Highway offer parking?
Yes, 2219 Pacific Coast Highway offers parking.
Does 2219 Pacific Coast Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 Pacific Coast Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Pacific Coast Highway have a pool?
No, 2219 Pacific Coast Highway does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Pacific Coast Highway have accessible units?
No, 2219 Pacific Coast Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Pacific Coast Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 Pacific Coast Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2219 Pacific Coast Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2219 Pacific Coast Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
