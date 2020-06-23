- Stove/Oven - New Flooring - New Lighting - New Granite Countertops - New Kitchen Cabinets - Wall Heater - One parking space included - Utilities Included With Rent: Electric, Gas, Water, Trash Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2219 Pacific Coast Highway have any available units?
2219 Pacific Coast Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 2219 Pacific Coast Highway have?
Some of 2219 Pacific Coast Highway's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Pacific Coast Highway currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Pacific Coast Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.