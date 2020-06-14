83 Apartments for rent in Lomita, CA with gym
The word lomita means "little knoll" in Spanish. The little hilltop of the California community of Lomita used to be wider, but parts of it were appropriated by neighboring Torrance and Rolling Hills, since it was originally developed in 1907.
Lomita began as a Spanish ranchero, used for cattle grazing. From there, an oil boom and bust caused land values to skyrocket and sections of the community to be ceded to oil giants at the turn of the 20th century. In the 1930s, the area was known for its truck farms, and was pegged as the Celery Capitol of the World. A small town vibe has persisted through the years, with the town incorporating in 1964, in part to prevent the construction of high rise apartments that would change the feel of the city. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lomita renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.