/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:31 PM
128 Apartments for rent in Lomita, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
4 Units Available
Northwest San Pedro
Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1300 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:17am
10 Units Available
Central San Pedro
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St, Lomita, CA
Studio
$1,955
1222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,325
1525 sqft
Great location in San Pedro's artist district. Reach Long Beach via I-710 and Los Angeles via I-110. Retrofitted Bank of San Pedro offers unique residences with amenities like hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Lomita
26316 Fairview Ave
26316 Fairview Ave, Lomita, CA
Studio
Ask
Fully Furnished, Beautiful & Charming Studio in desirable neighborhood with all utility bills paid. - Move in Special: 1/2 month of on the last month of a 12 month lease. Charming and beautiful, private rear studio house in hills section of Lomita.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Lomita
25106 Feijoa Avenue
25106 Feijoa Avenue, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
900 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex style property located in Lomita. Unit is newly remodeled offering new plank style flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets and a new stove. Unit also offers washer and dryer in the unit.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Lomita
26006 Pennsylvania Avenue
26006 Pennsylvania Avenue, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
765 sqft
Welcome to this quiet cul-de-sac street in LOMITA PINES!! This open floorplan is a single level 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath,, 765sf home on the second floor in a charming 6-unit community on the border of Palos Verdes and Lomita.
Results within 1 mile of Lomita
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 10:31am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Torrance
2338 W 239th St
2338 W 239th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2222 sqft
Available 07/11/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316763 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor City
26428 Athena Ave
26428 Athena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2462 sqft
Great home with city views located in the Harbor Pines neighborhood close to / adjacent to the Palos Verdes area. Features 3 BD and 2 Bath, an approx. 2,462 SF of living space, a formal living room, dining area and a family room on the lower level.
Results within 5 miles of Lomita
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
127 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,095
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
329 Units Available
Central San Pedro
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,815
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Carson
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
34 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,995
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,645
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified
1 of 180
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
24 Units Available
Central San Pedro
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,490
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
9 Units Available
Harbor City
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
3 Units Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,045
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 10:27am
11 Units Available
Southwood Riviera
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
24 Units Available
West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,336
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Torrance
18310 Elgar Ave
18310 Elgar Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1065 sqft
Available 07/11/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316797 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
320 S. Prospect Avenue
320 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1200 sqft
Oceanaire Townhomes - Property Id: 165747 Two story Apartment Townhome ( No one above you or below you) Enjoy your large private patio. Walk to the beach. Great Neighbor hood. Excellent School District. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Riviera
328 Paseo de la Playa #D
328 Paseo De La Playa, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1250 sqft
328 Paseo de la Playa #D Available 07/15/20 Oceanfront Townhome in Redondo Beach - 2 bedroom 2.5 bath, located to the rear of the complex, nestled above the other townhomes giving the upper balcony/living room a pristine ocean view.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Walteria
24431 Hawthorne Blvd
24431 Hawthorne Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
Stunning New 2bd/1ba in South Torrance! - Property Id: 224583 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest San Pedro
1356 W 17th St
1356 W 17th St, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2090 sqft
Harbor View House in Vista Del Oro - Impressive views abound, this Vista Del Oro home surprises sitting up and over San Pedro with city light and harbor views. Charming street side appeal and big views from the Master Bedroom & Patios.
1 of 50
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
6526 Ocean Crest Dr Apt A112
6526 Ocean Crest Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a beautifully updated one-bedroom condo in the desirable SeaGate Condominiums complex just off Hawthorne Blvd. It has gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, updated cabinets, doors and drawers, and a beautifully updated bathroom suite.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
239 S Irena Avenue
239 South Irena Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
2540 sqft
AMAZING NEW PRICE! This 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,540 sq ft high-quality home was built in 2009 with exquisite details throughout the home. Free standing middle unit Townhome is in turnkey condition.
Similar Pages
Lomita 1 BedroomsLomita 2 BedroomsLomita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLomita 3 BedroomsLomita Accessible ApartmentsLomita Apartments with Balcony
Lomita Apartments with GarageLomita Apartments with GymLomita Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLomita Apartments with ParkingLomita Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CA