Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

178 Apartments for rent in Lomita, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lomita apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
4 Units Available
Lomita
Villa Capri
25110 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Capri in Lomita. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
Northwest San Pedro
Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1300 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 23 at 12:17am
10 Units Available
Central San Pedro
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St, Lomita, CA
Studio
$1,955
1222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,325
1525 sqft
Great location in San Pedro's artist district. Reach Long Beach via I-710 and Los Angeles via I-110. Retrofitted Bank of San Pedro offers unique residences with amenities like hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lomita
26015 Narbonne Avenue
26015 Narbonne Avenue, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
810 sqft
Absolutely beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo. Granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances surround gleaming cabinets in the kitchen. Laminate and tile floors in the living room and kitchen, the bedrooms are carpeted.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lomita
1945 W 254th Street
1945 West 254th Street, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1000 sqft
Updated, open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom - Front house includes small yard and off street parking.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lomita
25843 Eshelman Avenue
25843 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1482 sqft
Spacious, bright, and quiet townhouse in charming Lomita. Enter through the double doors into an open living room with cozy fireplace. Spacious kitchen adjacent to dining room.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Lomita
25104 Andreo
25104 Andreo Avenue, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1143 sqft
Sweet as Sunday Brunch home on a wonderful street is ready to greet you with lots of light, storage and space. Hardwood floors, huge back yard and a sunny front porch and a great garage! Ready to go!

Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
Lomita
24642 Eshelman
24642 Eshelman Avenue, Lomita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
895 sqft
New Remodel. 2 bedroom 1 bath with private garage and side yard. 13 units of duplex’s. Very private quiet court . Wood look floors, newer carpet in bedrooms, renovated bathroom, eat in kitchen with gas stove available,washer/dryer hookups with unit.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lomita
26110 Cayuga Avenue
26110 Cayuga Avenue, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BETTER THAN NEW!! Completely remodeled through out this unit is simply beautiful! Brand new plumbing, electrical, tankless water heater, AC unit and windows.
Results within 1 mile of Lomita
Last updated July 10 at 10:31am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harbor City
26428 Athena Ave
26428 Athena Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2462 sqft
Great home with city views located in the Harbor Pines neighborhood close to / adjacent to the Palos Verdes area. Features 3 BD and 2 Bath, an approx. 2,462 SF of living space, a formal living room, dining area and a family room on the lower level.

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2830 W. 235TH ST.
2830 West 235th Street, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1055 sqft
Minutes away from major freeways 110, 105, & 405. Walking distance to El Camino College. Trash and water included. . Amenities: Laundry Room, Parking-Covered, Large Unit. Utilities: Water, Trash. Appliances: Dishwasher, Electric Stove.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
2112 Velez Drive
2112 Velez Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2269 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Rancho Palos Verdes. Utilities included: internet. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 26th 2020. $4,200/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Torrance
1804 Middlebrook Road
1804 Middlebrook Road, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1742 sqft
Situated in a highly desirable tree-lined street in Torrance. This house has 1742 sqft with 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms. newer windows sliding doors, solar panels.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest San Pedro
1410 Dalmatia Drive
1410 Dalmatia Drive, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1736 sqft
Welcome to Gardens Resort Like Living. Offering 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, good sized patio and two car garage. Brand New Installed Flooring In Living Room And All Bedrooms. Forced Air Heating and Air Conditioner.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Harbor City
1273 Flint Drive
1273 Flint Dr, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
1690 sqft
BEAUTIFUL END UNIT TOWNHOME IN CLEAN, IN GATED COMMUNITY.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Hillside
2602 Loftyview Drive
2602 Loftyview Drive, Torrance, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1439 sqft
Beautifully updated home located in a great area of South Torrance, Victoria Knolls.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Harbor City
1611 Oakhorne Dr - Oakhorne
1611 Oakhorne Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1360 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home in Harbor City - Picture perfect home with beautiful stained glass front doors and tiled entryway. Large bay window overlooks the front yard.

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
2546 W 235th Street
2546 West 235th Street, Torrance, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2151 sqft
Free Standing Town home in small street of 235th & Crenshaw Blvd. Feels like a Single Family Residence. 4 bedrooms + 2.5 baths. Gourmet Kitchen w/ granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, large island, & bright breakfast nook.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest San Pedro
27980 Western Ave. #221
27980 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1174 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with balcony available.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Northwest San Pedro
1411 Stonewood Court
1411 Stonewood Court, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1307 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** A Gem In The Gardens! Located in one of the most sought-after communities in San Pedro, this inviting & charming, 2bed/3bath, townhome has been

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Torrance
2438 W 236th Street
2438 West 236th Street, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
900 sqft
Call/text Mary for more info at (310)944-5418. FRONT HOUSE FOR RENT: 2 bed, 1 bath, approx. 900 sf (as per Owner). ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (water, trash, gas, electric, gardener AND basic WiFi internet).
Results within 5 miles of Lomita
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
127 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,145
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
327 Units Available
Central San Pedro
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,815
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
City Guide for Lomita, CA

The word lomita means "little knoll" in Spanish. The little hilltop of the California community of Lomita used to be wider, but parts of it were appropriated by neighboring Torrance and Rolling Hills, since it was originally developed in 1907.

Lomita began as a Spanish ranchero, used for cattle grazing. From there, an oil boom and bust caused land values to skyrocket and sections of the community to be ceded to oil giants at the turn of the 20th century. In the 1930s, the area was known for its truck farms, and was pegged as the Celery Capitol of the World. A small town vibe has persisted through the years, with the town incorporating in 1964, in part to prevent the construction of high rise apartments that would change the feel of the city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lomita, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lomita apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

