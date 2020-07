Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing opportunity to live in this great family home in the beautiful city of Lomita. Great single level home on a corner lot with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Remodeled master bathroom with tile. Newer engineered laminate floors. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Fireplace in living room. Enclosed and well maintained backyard with deck area. 2 car attached garage with additional parking area. Very close to church, schools and shopping area.