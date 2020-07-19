1973 241st Street

Amenities

This well-maintained, 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bathroom home sits at the end of a quiet & secluded cul-de-sac street, waiting for the perfect family to enjoy & call home! It was thoroughly remodeled within the last 5 years, including the kitchen and bathrooms! You will enjoy the freshly finished hardwood floors, large living room with fireplace, beautifully landscaped backyard with covered patio, dual pane windows, RV/boat parking, 2-car attached garage, and much more! It is located within walking distance to many parks, restaurants, and more!