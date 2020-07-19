All apartments in Lomita
Last updated August 28 2019

1973 241st Street

1973 241st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1973 241st Street, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
This well-maintained, 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bathroom home sits at the end of a quiet & secluded cul-de-sac street, waiting for the perfect family to enjoy & call home! It was thoroughly remodeled within the last 5 years, including the kitchen and bathrooms! You will enjoy the freshly finished hardwood floors, large living room with fireplace, beautifully landscaped backyard with covered patio, dual pane windows, RV/boat parking, 2-car attached garage, and much more! It is located within walking distance to many parks, restaurants, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1973 241st Street have any available units?
1973 241st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 1973 241st Street have?
Some of 1973 241st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1973 241st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1973 241st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1973 241st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1973 241st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 1973 241st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1973 241st Street offers parking.
Does 1973 241st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1973 241st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1973 241st Street have a pool?
No, 1973 241st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1973 241st Street have accessible units?
No, 1973 241st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1973 241st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1973 241st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1973 241st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1973 241st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
