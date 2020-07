Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous upgraded home close to Schools & Shopping with a beautiful backyard & fruit trees. Kitchen has granite counter tops, Vaulted ceilings in the living room, spacious bedrooms with huge walk in closet, Hardwood flooring in the entire house, fabulous backyard with barbque grill and a huge patio for sit outs and two car garage. Available for immediate occupancy.