10138-10202 Felton Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

2 Bedroom near LAX and 405! - This charming 2 bedroom apartment is located upstairs in a quiet community. There is tiled floors throughout for easy cleaning. The living area is spacious and has an open floor plan that leads to the kitchen, bathroom, and bedrooms. The newer double pane windows bring in beautiful natural lighting and keep the heat in. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and bright oak cabinetry. Laundry facilities on premises. The lease term will be Month-to-Month w/ WATER + TRASH INCLUDED. This is a great unit for the right family.



*No Section 8 Accepted

*No Criminal Record Accepted

*Must have decent credit (FICO >600)

*Must have proof of income above $3600/month



To schedule a viewing, please email TT4RealEstate@gmail.com



(RLNE5434233)