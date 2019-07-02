10130 Inglewood Blvd 10

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath in Inglewood - Property Id: 125237



Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Updated shower. Community pool for all residents. One assigned carport space included. Onsite coin laundry for tenants. Unit is close to the 405 and 105 freeways, LAX, The Forum, schools, and much more.



Qualifications include:

-Minimum FICO score of 650

-Income put be at least 2.5x the rent amount



Open house:

Saturday, June 29th 11am-12pm

Tuesday, July 2nd 5-6pm



Questions? Call 310-359-3917

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125237

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4920261)