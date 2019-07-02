10130 Inglewood Blvd 10

Amenities
Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath in Inglewood - Property Id: 125237
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Updated shower. Community pool for all residents. One assigned carport space included. Onsite coin laundry for tenants. Unit is close to the 405 and 105 freeways, LAX, The Forum, schools, and much more.
Qualifications include:
-Minimum FICO score of 650
-Income put be at least 2.5x the rent amount
Open house:
Saturday, June 29th 11am-12pm
Tuesday, July 2nd 5-6pm
Questions? Call 310-359-3917
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125237
Property Id 125237
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4920261)