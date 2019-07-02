All apartments in Lennox
Find more places like 10130 Inglewood Blvd 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lennox, CA
/
10130 Inglewood Blvd 10
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

10130 Inglewood Blvd 10

10130 S Inglewood Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10130 S Inglewood Ave, Lennox, CA 90304

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath in Inglewood - Property Id: 125237

Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Updated shower. Community pool for all residents. One assigned carport space included. Onsite coin laundry for tenants. Unit is close to the 405 and 105 freeways, LAX, The Forum, schools, and much more.

Qualifications include:
-Minimum FICO score of 650
-Income put be at least 2.5x the rent amount

Open house:
Saturday, June 29th 11am-12pm
Tuesday, July 2nd 5-6pm

Questions? Call 310-359-3917
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125237
Property Id 125237

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4920261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10130 Inglewood Blvd 10 have any available units?
10130 Inglewood Blvd 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lennox, CA.
What amenities does 10130 Inglewood Blvd 10 have?
Some of 10130 Inglewood Blvd 10's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10130 Inglewood Blvd 10 currently offering any rent specials?
10130 Inglewood Blvd 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10130 Inglewood Blvd 10 pet-friendly?
No, 10130 Inglewood Blvd 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lennox.
Does 10130 Inglewood Blvd 10 offer parking?
Yes, 10130 Inglewood Blvd 10 offers parking.
Does 10130 Inglewood Blvd 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10130 Inglewood Blvd 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10130 Inglewood Blvd 10 have a pool?
Yes, 10130 Inglewood Blvd 10 has a pool.
Does 10130 Inglewood Blvd 10 have accessible units?
No, 10130 Inglewood Blvd 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 10130 Inglewood Blvd 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10130 Inglewood Blvd 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10130 Inglewood Blvd 10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10130 Inglewood Blvd 10 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAHawthorne, CAInglewood, CADel Aire, CAEl Segundo, CAGardena, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Westmont, CALawndale, CACulver City, CARedondo Beach, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CAMarina del Rey, CACarson, CACompton, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWest Carson, CABeverly Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles