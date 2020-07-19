8386 Golden Ave

Amenities
Here we have an updated 4 bed, 2 bath duplex nestled in one of the best neighborhoods in Lemon Grove! The unit is a 3 bedroom but if more space is required, there is a family room that could be used an additional bedroom! The fully updated kitchen boasts granite counters, plenty of cabinet space and all stainless steel appliances. Parking and storage will be a breeze with the attached 1 car garage! For your convenience, the unit comes with W/D in unit. For your comfort, youll have a central heat & A/C system. Pets will be considered. Dont miss out, give us a call today!