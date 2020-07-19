All apartments in Lemon Grove
Find more places like 8386 Golden Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lemon Grove, CA
/
8386 Golden Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8386 Golden Ave

8386 Golden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lemon Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8386 Golden Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Here we have an updated 4 bed, 2 bath duplex nestled in one of the best neighborhoods in Lemon Grove! The unit is a 3 bedroom but if more space is required, there is a family room that could be used an additional bedroom! The fully updated kitchen boasts granite counters, plenty of cabinet space and all stainless steel appliances. Parking and storage will be a breeze with the attached 1 car garage! For your convenience, the unit comes with W/D in unit. For your comfort, youll have a central heat & A/C system. Pets will be considered. Dont miss out, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8386 Golden Ave have any available units?
8386 Golden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 8386 Golden Ave have?
Some of 8386 Golden Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8386 Golden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8386 Golden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8386 Golden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8386 Golden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8386 Golden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8386 Golden Ave offers parking.
Does 8386 Golden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8386 Golden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8386 Golden Ave have a pool?
No, 8386 Golden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8386 Golden Ave have accessible units?
No, 8386 Golden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8386 Golden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8386 Golden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8386 Golden Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8386 Golden Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Celsius
100 Citronica Ln
Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl
Lemon Grove, CA 91945

Similar Pages

Lemon Grove 1 BedroomsLemon Grove 2 Bedrooms
Lemon Grove Apartments with ParkingLemon Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Lemon Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College