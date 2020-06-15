All apartments in Larkfield-Wikiup
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

281 Cambria Way

281 Ccambria Way · (707) 524-8380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

281 Ccambria Way, Larkfield-Wikiup, CA 95403
Larkfield-Wikiup

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 281 Cambria Way · Avail. Jul 10

$3,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
281 Cambria Way Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in large lot on a private cul-de-sac! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large lot on a private cul-de-sac! This spacious home has tile, carpet and wood floors throughout. Kitchen includes, Dishwasher, built in Microwave and Oven, also includes Refrigerator (not warranted) & Gas Stove top. Dining area, large living room with fire place. Bright beautiful bedrooms with mirrored closet doors, master bedroom has a wall to wall closet, master bathroom has his and hers sink, shower and separate bathtub. Laundry room, washer and dryer hookups both electric and gas. This home is energy efficient and also includes fully functional Solar Panels! Large back yard, perfect for entertaining guests! 1 car garage as its divided by a storage area but also has plenty of parking space in the large driveway and even more parking in front of the house as this is a private cul-de-sac. Landscaping included. Pets, negotiable. 12 month lease (Placement) (EE)

(RLNE2142928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 Cambria Way have any available units?
281 Cambria Way has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 281 Cambria Way have?
Some of 281 Cambria Way's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 Cambria Way currently offering any rent specials?
281 Cambria Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 Cambria Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 281 Cambria Way is pet friendly.
Does 281 Cambria Way offer parking?
Yes, 281 Cambria Way does offer parking.
Does 281 Cambria Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 Cambria Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 Cambria Way have a pool?
No, 281 Cambria Way does not have a pool.
Does 281 Cambria Way have accessible units?
No, 281 Cambria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 281 Cambria Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 281 Cambria Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 281 Cambria Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 281 Cambria Way does not have units with air conditioning.
