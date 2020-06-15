Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

281 Cambria Way Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in large lot on a private cul-de-sac! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large lot on a private cul-de-sac! This spacious home has tile, carpet and wood floors throughout. Kitchen includes, Dishwasher, built in Microwave and Oven, also includes Refrigerator (not warranted) & Gas Stove top. Dining area, large living room with fire place. Bright beautiful bedrooms with mirrored closet doors, master bedroom has a wall to wall closet, master bathroom has his and hers sink, shower and separate bathtub. Laundry room, washer and dryer hookups both electric and gas. This home is energy efficient and also includes fully functional Solar Panels! Large back yard, perfect for entertaining guests! 1 car garage as its divided by a storage area but also has plenty of parking space in the large driveway and even more parking in front of the house as this is a private cul-de-sac. Landscaping included. Pets, negotiable. 12 month lease (Placement) (EE)



(RLNE2142928)