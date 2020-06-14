10 Apartments for rent in Lancaster, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lancaster renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Sienna Heights
43519 Kirkland Ave, Lancaster, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxury community near the shopping and dining. On-site fitness center, two dog parks, three pools, and ample green space. Beautiful apartments with flexible term leases. Fitness center and garages available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
2 Units Available
Woodlands West
44004 Engle Way, Lancaster, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 14, schools and Hull Park. Community has a swimming pool and is pet-friendly. Units feature roomy floor plans, air conditioning and private balconies.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
***1164 WEST IVESBROOK STREET
1164 West Ivesbrook Street, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1407 sqft
(Application Pending) West Lancaster Home - single story updated home - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - stove - microwave - dishwasher - window coverings - wood floors - laundry room - central heating and air - swamp cooler - fireplace - 2 car garage

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Mariposa
1 Unit Available
45533 Date Avenue
45533 Date Avenue, Lancaster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1138 sqft
45533 Date Avenue Lancaster CA 93534 - This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home is ready for you and your family to move right in! Spacious kitchen area, covered patio, well maintained landscaping and original hardwood floor! With the fenced in Front
Results within 5 miles of Lancaster

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1616 AVE N SERRANO
1616 West Avenue N, Los Angeles County, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
4752 sqft
Amazing Views of Griffith Park Observatory and Mountains from the balcony. Excellent location in a very desirable Hollywood area, Thai Town, and Little Armenia.
Results within 10 miles of Lancaster

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
6734 Brion Ct
6734 Brion Court, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2443 sqft
Enjoy a home that has all of the custom amenities that makes a tenant feel like a home owner. This single story 3/4 bedroom, corner lot home has it all. The first being Solar Electricity. The current owner pays $10-$12 per month with one occupant.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
36907 Regency Place
36907 Regency Place, Palmdale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1528 sqft
Remodeled single story with a loft offering 1528 sq. ft. - Remodeled single story home with a loft offering 1528 sq. ft. and was built in 1989. This 3 + 2 has all new hardwood flooring, carpet and paint throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3130 AVE S BARRINGTON
3130 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1050 sqft
Best unit in the complex! Newly renovated 2nd floor back unit in a modern apartment home located in the heart of Westside Village. Less than a block from Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Chase Bank and many other shops & restaurants.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1117 AVE S ORANGE GROVE
1117 East Avenue S, Palmdale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1500 sqft
Welcome to 'Villa Della Luna', a beautiful and elegant Mediterranean home in the Wilshire Vista neighborhood. A private and gated entrance from Orange Grove leads to a meticlously maniured courtyard with a central fountain.

1 of 93

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
2549 28th St
2549 28th Street West, Rosamond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1152 sqft
3 bedroom cozy country home - Welcome home to this sprawling 3 bed 2 bath 1152 sq ft. home ,located at the epicenter of Rosamond in Kern county. Close to Freeway , Shopping , and major facilities.
City Guide for Lancaster, CA

So, you’re in a SoCal state of mind? But you don’t want the fast pace of Los Angeles or the beach scene of Malibu. You’re craving the high-desert climate but want something a bit more laid-back, right? Look no further than Lancaster.

Located in Los Angeles County, Lancaster is home to 11 state parks, year-round festivals, and was even home to the late Judy Garland. In fact, Lancaster has so much to offer its residents that it’s no wonder you want to move here. What are you waiting for? Click your heels three times and repeat ala Judy, “There’s no place like home.” See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lancaster, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lancaster renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

