6746 Nixon Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely Large Lakewood Home Ready to move in! Hurry before the kids start school! Four bedrooms, two bathrooms. Large Family Room with fireplace. Fireplace in formal living room/dining room. Large family kitchen with plenty of area for a large table. Two car attached garage. Lovely area and home! You will not be sorry! Owner will allow one dog with a pet deposit.

