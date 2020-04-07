All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 6746 Nixon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
6746 Nixon Street
Last updated September 6 2019 at 5:06 AM

6746 Nixon Street

6746 Nixon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6746 Nixon Street, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Large Lakewood Home Ready to move in! Hurry before the kids start school! Four bedrooms, two bathrooms. Large Family Room with fireplace. Fireplace in formal living room/dining room. Large family kitchen with plenty of area for a large table. Two car attached garage. Lovely area and home! You will not be sorry! Owner will allow one dog with a pet deposit.
Lovely Large Lakewood Home Ready to move in! Hurry before the kids start school! Four bedrooms, two bathrooms. Large Family Room with fireplace. Fireplace in formal living room/dining room. Large family kitchen with plenty of area for a large table. Two car attached garage. Lovely area and home! You will not be sorry! Please call or text Donna 562.618.7773.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6746 Nixon Street have any available units?
6746 Nixon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 6746 Nixon Street have?
Some of 6746 Nixon Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6746 Nixon Street currently offering any rent specials?
6746 Nixon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6746 Nixon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6746 Nixon Street is pet friendly.
Does 6746 Nixon Street offer parking?
Yes, 6746 Nixon Street offers parking.
Does 6746 Nixon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6746 Nixon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6746 Nixon Street have a pool?
No, 6746 Nixon Street does not have a pool.
Does 6746 Nixon Street have accessible units?
No, 6746 Nixon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6746 Nixon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6746 Nixon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6746 Nixon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6746 Nixon Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CA
Gardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles