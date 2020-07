Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 3 bed 1 bath home with detached 2 car garage. This single story home in a great Lakewood location has central Ac/Heat, updated bathroom with marble floor, refinished floors throughout the rest of the home, recessed lighting, 5.1 speaker system throughout the house, and new interior paint. Exterior has new sod in the front and back and has a detached 2 car garage.