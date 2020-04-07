All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

6608 DILLMAN ST

6608 Dillman Street · No Longer Available
Location

6608 Dillman Street, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH LAKEWOOD GEM! - This open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a quite cul de sac in Lakewood. The home has fresh paint throughout and is super clean. The kitchen was new last year, newer laminate flooring, two car garage with remote control, ensuite master bedroom, 2 fireplaces a nice backyard and it includes a washer dryer. All this home needs is YOU and your positive energy! This is the one you've been waiting for . . . please come quickly as it won't last long! Oh and YES we are pet friendly as long as you have friendly pets!
DEPOSIT EQUAL TO 1 MONTHS RENT
$45 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT
**$25 Service fee added to rent each month**

(RLNE4951545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6608 DILLMAN ST have any available units?
6608 DILLMAN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 6608 DILLMAN ST have?
Some of 6608 DILLMAN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6608 DILLMAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
6608 DILLMAN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6608 DILLMAN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 6608 DILLMAN ST is pet friendly.
Does 6608 DILLMAN ST offer parking?
Yes, 6608 DILLMAN ST offers parking.
Does 6608 DILLMAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6608 DILLMAN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6608 DILLMAN ST have a pool?
No, 6608 DILLMAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 6608 DILLMAN ST have accessible units?
No, 6608 DILLMAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6608 DILLMAN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6608 DILLMAN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6608 DILLMAN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6608 DILLMAN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
