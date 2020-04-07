6608 DILLMAN ST

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 BEDROOM 2 BATH LAKEWOOD GEM! - This open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a quite cul de sac in Lakewood. The home has fresh paint throughout and is super clean. The kitchen was new last year, newer laminate flooring, two car garage with remote control, ensuite master bedroom, 2 fireplaces a nice backyard and it includes a washer dryer. All this home needs is YOU and your positive energy! This is the one you've been waiting for . . . please come quickly as it won't last long! Oh and YES we are pet friendly as long as you have friendly pets!

DEPOSIT EQUAL TO 1 MONTHS RENT

$45 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT

**$25 Service fee added to rent each month**



(RLNE4951545)