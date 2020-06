Amenities

granite counters garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Move in Condition 3 bedroom 2 bath home 2 car garage in Great area of Lakewood close to Lindstrom Blue ribbon elementary and May Fair high school. Seperate Living and Family room . New Roof , New paint and Granite counter top in the Kitchen. Close to Cerritos Mall and shopping. Easy access to the 91 and 605 freeway.