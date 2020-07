Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage media room

Cute move in ready home . Perfect location in well maintained neighborhood. Inside tract and close to everything. Nicely appointed kitchen with granite counters and wood cabinets. Good curb appeal. Huge lot with a 2 car garage. Sunny living room with hardwood floors, opens to formal dining room. Cozy den with fireplace, perfect for office or media room. Enjoy a lovely cottage feel in Lakewood s most desirable area.