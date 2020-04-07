6120 South St

Amenities

This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1131 sq ft of living space. The home has been completely remodeled. Featuring dual pane windows, large 4 panel glass patio slider, freshly painted inside and out, open floor plan, modern kitchen featuring, white kitchen cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless sink and stainless steel appliances. The home also has a large walk-in master bath shower, family room fireplace, landscaped front yard, fruit trees and so much more. Perfectly situated in a wonderful neighborhood, close to your everyday needs, fantastic schools, parks, markets, local eateries, and easy access to all major freeways.