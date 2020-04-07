All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

6120 South St

6120 E South St · No Longer Available
Location

6120 E South St, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1131 sq ft of living space. The home has been completely remodeled. Featuring dual pane windows, large 4 panel glass patio slider, freshly painted inside and out, open floor plan, modern kitchen featuring, white kitchen cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless sink and stainless steel appliances. The home also has a large walk-in master bath shower, family room fireplace, landscaped front yard, fruit trees and so much more. Perfectly situated in a wonderful neighborhood, close to your everyday needs, fantastic schools, parks, markets, local eateries, and easy access to all major freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6120 South St have any available units?
6120 South St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 6120 South St have?
Some of 6120 South St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6120 South St currently offering any rent specials?
6120 South St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6120 South St pet-friendly?
No, 6120 South St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 6120 South St offer parking?
Yes, 6120 South St offers parking.
Does 6120 South St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6120 South St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6120 South St have a pool?
No, 6120 South St does not have a pool.
Does 6120 South St have accessible units?
No, 6120 South St does not have accessible units.
Does 6120 South St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6120 South St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6120 South St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6120 South St has units with air conditioning.
