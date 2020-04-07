All apartments in Lakewood
6119 AMOS AVE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

6119 AMOS AVE

6119 Amos Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6119 Amos Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Mayfair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Lakewood 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home - Beautiful two bedroom, one bath home located in Lakewood. The home includes hardwood floors in the living areas and tile flooring in kitchen and bath. The kitchen boast plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and a small additional nook with access to a covered patio in the backyard. Comes with 2 car garage and long driveway allowing an additional 2 cars to park. Small pet considered with an additional deposit.

**For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Janet at (424) 272-1021**

Application Requirements:

1. Applicant should not pose a risk of harm to the rental property or others
2. Monthly family income must be at least two and a half (2.5) times the monthly rent
3. One year of verifiable employment and rental history with no evictions
4. Clear copies of a photo ID AND Social Security or ITIN AND proof of income (minimum of 3 most current pay stubs)
5. Credit FICO score of 650 or higher is recommended (IF APPROVED, anything lower may require an additional deposit)
6. $35 money order or cashier's check payable to Berro Property Management for the Application Fee per adult
7. Co-signers are only accepted for full-time students

(RLNE4258983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6119 AMOS AVE have any available units?
6119 AMOS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 6119 AMOS AVE have?
Some of 6119 AMOS AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6119 AMOS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6119 AMOS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6119 AMOS AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6119 AMOS AVE is pet friendly.
Does 6119 AMOS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 6119 AMOS AVE offers parking.
Does 6119 AMOS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6119 AMOS AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6119 AMOS AVE have a pool?
No, 6119 AMOS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6119 AMOS AVE have accessible units?
No, 6119 AMOS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6119 AMOS AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6119 AMOS AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6119 AMOS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6119 AMOS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
