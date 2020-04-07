6119 AMOS AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Lakewood 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home - Beautiful two bedroom, one bath home located in Lakewood. The home includes hardwood floors in the living areas and tile flooring in kitchen and bath. The kitchen boast plenty of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and a small additional nook with access to a covered patio in the backyard. Comes with 2 car garage and long driveway allowing an additional 2 cars to park. Small pet considered with an additional deposit.



**For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Janet at (424) 272-1021**



Application Requirements:



1. Applicant should not pose a risk of harm to the rental property or others

2. Monthly family income must be at least two and a half (2.5) times the monthly rent

3. One year of verifiable employment and rental history with no evictions

4. Clear copies of a photo ID AND Social Security or ITIN AND proof of income (minimum of 3 most current pay stubs)

5. Credit FICO score of 650 or higher is recommended (IF APPROVED, anything lower may require an additional deposit)

6. $35 money order or cashier's check payable to Berro Property Management for the Application Fee per adult

7. Co-signers are only accepted for full-time students



(RLNE4258983)