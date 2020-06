Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located in Lakewood Gardens, this 3 bedroom house features carpet in Living Room and Dining Room,and hardwood floors in the hallway and bedrooms. The kitchen has a built in electric stove and granite countertops. There is a laundry room off the kitchen. The bathroom features a separate tub and stall shower. Fenced big backyard with covered patio is a place to relax and enjoy. Two car garage located at end of long driveway. Stone fireplace in living room has gas logs for easy use.