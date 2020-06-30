All apartments in Lakewood
5953 Castana Avenue
Last updated March 17 2020 at 8:35 AM

5953 Castana Avenue

5953 Castana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5953 Castana Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Gardens

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Ready to Move in. Beautiful Newly remodeled home. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, Central AC/Heating, Dual paned windows, Custom built-in floor to ceiling linen armoire, Circular floor plan, Custom fresh paint, Refinished original hardwood floors throughout, New ceiling fans in all bedrooms, Bali wood mini blinds throughout, Clear coated doors with rustic knobs, Custom stone works and hardscape. Professional modern/rustic landscape with native California plants. Fantastic curb appeal, Spacious courtyard like backyard. Great for BBQ's and gatherings, Custom mahogany driveway privacy gate. 2 Car detached garage, Laundry in the garage. Close to all shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5953 Castana Avenue have any available units?
5953 Castana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5953 Castana Avenue have?
Some of 5953 Castana Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5953 Castana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5953 Castana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5953 Castana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5953 Castana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5953 Castana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5953 Castana Avenue offers parking.
Does 5953 Castana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5953 Castana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5953 Castana Avenue have a pool?
No, 5953 Castana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5953 Castana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5953 Castana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5953 Castana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5953 Castana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5953 Castana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5953 Castana Avenue has units with air conditioning.

