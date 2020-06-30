5953 Castana Avenue

Amenities
Ready to Move in. Beautiful Newly remodeled home. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, Central AC/Heating, Dual paned windows, Custom built-in floor to ceiling linen armoire, Circular floor plan, Custom fresh paint, Refinished original hardwood floors throughout, New ceiling fans in all bedrooms, Bali wood mini blinds throughout, Clear coated doors with rustic knobs, Custom stone works and hardscape. Professional modern/rustic landscape with native California plants. Fantastic curb appeal, Spacious courtyard like backyard. Great for BBQ's and gatherings, Custom mahogany driveway privacy gate. 2 Car detached garage, Laundry in the garage. Close to all shops.