5928 Pearce Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning media room

Beautiful 3BR Home in Lakewood! - This is a beautiful, charming home, spacious and bright family room, remodeled bathroom, new flooring in kitchen, fresh painted cabinets, inside laundry room with lots of storage, a/c system, nice backyard, garage and lots of driveway space for guests. It is basically what you have been looking for in an excellent neighborhood with great school district. In the desirable Mayfair area. Some of the surrounding amenities: Harkins Theatres Cerritos 16, Pacific Theatres Lakewood Center, Haunted Hollywood Sports, Mayfair Park, Lakewood Golf & Country Club, Liberty Park, Heartwell Park, Round1, Long Beach City College.

For More Information, Please Contact Gabriela Vargas at 562-972-6763. BRE No. #01239606.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4329817)