All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 5928 Pearce Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
5928 Pearce Ave.
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

5928 Pearce Ave.

5928 Pearce Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

5928 Pearce Ave, Lakewood, CA 90712
Mayfair

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BR Home in Lakewood! - This is a beautiful, charming home, spacious and bright family room, remodeled bathroom, new flooring in kitchen, fresh painted cabinets, inside laundry room with lots of storage, a/c system, nice backyard, garage and lots of driveway space for guests. It is basically what you have been looking for in an excellent neighborhood with great school district. In the desirable Mayfair area. Some of the surrounding amenities: Harkins Theatres Cerritos 16, Pacific Theatres Lakewood Center, Haunted Hollywood Sports, Mayfair Park, Lakewood Golf & Country Club, Liberty Park, Heartwell Park, Round1, Long Beach City College.
For More Information, Please Contact Gabriela Vargas at 562-972-6763. BRE No. #01239606.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4329817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5928 Pearce Ave. have any available units?
5928 Pearce Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5928 Pearce Ave. have?
Some of 5928 Pearce Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5928 Pearce Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5928 Pearce Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5928 Pearce Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5928 Pearce Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5928 Pearce Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5928 Pearce Ave. offers parking.
Does 5928 Pearce Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5928 Pearce Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5928 Pearce Ave. have a pool?
No, 5928 Pearce Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5928 Pearce Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5928 Pearce Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5928 Pearce Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5928 Pearce Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5928 Pearce Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5928 Pearce Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balconies
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Santa Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CA
Lomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles