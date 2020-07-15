All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 5837 Lorelei Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
5837 Lorelei Avenue
Last updated January 30 2020 at 7:44 PM

5837 Lorelei Avenue

5837 Lorelei Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5837 Lorelei Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Mayfair

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Text or call 760-604-3848. ROOMMATES wanted: 2 bedrooms for rent, each $1,000 plus share utilities equally. Shared bath. Wonderful tree lined street with plenty of parking in exceptional neighborhood convenient to shopping, gym, entertainment, freeways, Cal State Long Beach and Long Beach City College. Lakewood is a friendly City and great place to call home. Sparkling California Craftsman Style house with wood floors, freshly painted, remodeled kitchen, inside laundry, big yard with deck and jacuzzi. Full access to kitchen, living, dining, inside laundry, yard, jacuzzi, dog friendly depending on size and breed. This is a 3 bedroom house with 2 of the bedrooms for rent, each will be to a responsible and respectful roommate. No smoking and no vaping in or on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5837 Lorelei Avenue have any available units?
5837 Lorelei Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5837 Lorelei Avenue have?
Some of 5837 Lorelei Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5837 Lorelei Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5837 Lorelei Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5837 Lorelei Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5837 Lorelei Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5837 Lorelei Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5837 Lorelei Avenue offers parking.
Does 5837 Lorelei Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5837 Lorelei Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5837 Lorelei Avenue have a pool?
No, 5837 Lorelei Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5837 Lorelei Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5837 Lorelei Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5837 Lorelei Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5837 Lorelei Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5837 Lorelei Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5837 Lorelei Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CA
Gardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles