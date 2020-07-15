5837 Lorelei Avenue

Amenities

Text or call 760-604-3848. ROOMMATES wanted: 2 bedrooms for rent, each $1,000 plus share utilities equally. Shared bath. Wonderful tree lined street with plenty of parking in exceptional neighborhood convenient to shopping, gym, entertainment, freeways, Cal State Long Beach and Long Beach City College. Lakewood is a friendly City and great place to call home. Sparkling California Craftsman Style house with wood floors, freshly painted, remodeled kitchen, inside laundry, big yard with deck and jacuzzi. Full access to kitchen, living, dining, inside laundry, yard, jacuzzi, dog friendly depending on size and breed. This is a 3 bedroom house with 2 of the bedrooms for rent, each will be to a responsible and respectful roommate. No smoking and no vaping in or on the property.