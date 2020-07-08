All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:10 AM

5836 Candlewood St

5836 Candlewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

5836 Candlewood Street, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming and sophisticated single family home features a newly redone open-concept kitchen, with a lots of storage room. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with a 2 car detached garage and a large backyard that is perfect for entertaining company. The house has sturdy laminate flooring throughout, and each bedroom has light colored carpet.

This home is also located within walking distance of Gompers Elementary School and San Martin Park.

Small pets welcome!

This lovely home will be ready for move in on December 1, 2019. Asking for $3200.00/mo, with a $1500.00 initial security deposit. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer combo, large 70" mounted television and window air conditioners are included. Call/text owner at 818-219-4827.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5836 Candlewood St have any available units?
5836 Candlewood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5836 Candlewood St have?
Some of 5836 Candlewood St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5836 Candlewood St currently offering any rent specials?
5836 Candlewood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5836 Candlewood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5836 Candlewood St is pet friendly.
Does 5836 Candlewood St offer parking?
Yes, 5836 Candlewood St offers parking.
Does 5836 Candlewood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5836 Candlewood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5836 Candlewood St have a pool?
No, 5836 Candlewood St does not have a pool.
Does 5836 Candlewood St have accessible units?
No, 5836 Candlewood St does not have accessible units.
Does 5836 Candlewood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5836 Candlewood St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5836 Candlewood St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5836 Candlewood St has units with air conditioning.

