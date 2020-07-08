5836 Candlewood St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming and sophisticated single family home features a newly redone open-concept kitchen, with a lots of storage room. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with a 2 car detached garage and a large backyard that is perfect for entertaining company. The house has sturdy laminate flooring throughout, and each bedroom has light colored carpet.



This home is also located within walking distance of Gompers Elementary School and San Martin Park.



Small pets welcome!



This lovely home will be ready for move in on December 1, 2019. Asking for $3200.00/mo, with a $1500.00 initial security deposit. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer combo, large 70" mounted television and window air conditioners are included. Call/text owner at 818-219-4827.