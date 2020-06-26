5816 Autry Ave

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils microwave

Amazing Remodeled 1 Bedroom Units - Property Id: 209734



Are you ready to live in style, these newly renovated units are amazing!



New paint throughout, New Kitchens & Baths with new stoves, microwaves and quartz counters, New Windows, all new lighting, beautiful water resistant floors. Smooth ceiling throughout including recessed lighting and New Ceiling fans...simply beautiful.



****MUST SEE*****



Located in beautiful private residential neighborhood.



Just putting final touches, more pictures to follow.



Now accepting applications for Feb 1st move in.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209734

