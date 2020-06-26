All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 5816 Autry Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
5816 Autry Ave
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

5816 Autry Ave

5816 Autry Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5816 Autry Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Mayfair

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Remodeled 1 Bedroom Units - Property Id: 209734

Are you ready to live in style, these newly renovated units are amazing!

New paint throughout, New Kitchens & Baths with new stoves, microwaves and quartz counters, New Windows, all new lighting, beautiful water resistant floors. Smooth ceiling throughout including recessed lighting and New Ceiling fans...simply beautiful.

****MUST SEE*****

Located in beautiful private residential neighborhood.

Just putting final touches, more pictures to follow.

Now accepting applications for Feb 1st move in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209734
Property Id 209734

(RLNE5489744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5816 Autry Ave have any available units?
5816 Autry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5816 Autry Ave have?
Some of 5816 Autry Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5816 Autry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5816 Autry Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5816 Autry Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5816 Autry Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5816 Autry Ave offer parking?
No, 5816 Autry Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5816 Autry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5816 Autry Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5816 Autry Ave have a pool?
No, 5816 Autry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5816 Autry Ave have accessible units?
No, 5816 Autry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5816 Autry Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5816 Autry Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5816 Autry Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5816 Autry Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CA
Gardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles