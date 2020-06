Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautifully upgraded Lakewood Park pool home! Located across the street from St. Martin Park with great views from 3 upstairs bedrooms. Features include 1 downstairs master bedroom with walk in closet, open kitchen with bar area, large living and separate family room, laundry room with laundry chute, tons of natural light and lots of storage. Tropical backyard beautifully hardscaped with built in BBQ, salt water pool and Jacuzzi. Long driveway with detached 2 car garage.