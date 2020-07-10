5738 Blackthorne Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Welcome to this beautifully upgraded Lakewood home. Surrounded by lush landscaping both in front and the rear garden-like backyard with fruit trees shrubs and flowers and private lawn. Gardener included for your easy convenience. The long driveway leads you to a 2-car garage with remote opener. Plenty of room for guests to park. This mid-century home features original hardwoods that have been beautifully restored with a lustrous finish throughout the living areas. Crown molding throughout ceiling fans in all bedrooms and custom built-ins. Gorgeous rectangular tiled flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Chefs kitchen w/recessed lighting beautiful rich wood cabinets natural granite counters ceramic tile back splash. The breakfast bar open to dining area w/custom lighting. Appliances are fairly new include gas stove with a designer range hood dishwasher and refrigerator. The attached pantry holds more storage and washer and dryer hook ups with an exit to the back yard. Follow the open hallway to 2 guest bedrooms with updated bathroom until you reach the master bedroom which includes an en-suite bathroom and huge walk in closet with custom shelving. Back to the living room with original hardwoods plenty of windows w/natural light and a cozy fireplace with both gas and wood. Beautiful garden window in kitchen overlooks the backyard lush landscaping and a welcoming front porch to sit and enjoy the neighborhood.



