5738 Blackthorne Ave

5738 Blackthorne Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712 Lakewood Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautifully upgraded Lakewood home. Surrounded by lush landscaping both in front and the rear garden-like backyard with fruit trees shrubs and flowers and private lawn. Gardener included for your easy convenience. The long driveway leads you to a 2-car garage with remote opener. Plenty of room for guests to park. This mid-century home features original hardwoods that have been beautifully restored with a lustrous finish throughout the living areas. Crown molding throughout ceiling fans in all bedrooms and custom built-ins. Gorgeous rectangular tiled flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Chefs kitchen w/recessed lighting beautiful rich wood cabinets natural granite counters ceramic tile back splash. The breakfast bar open to dining area w/custom lighting. Appliances are fairly new include gas stove with a designer range hood dishwasher and refrigerator. The attached pantry holds more storage and washer and dryer hook ups with an exit to the back yard. Follow the open hallway to 2 guest bedrooms with updated bathroom until you reach the master bedroom which includes an en-suite bathroom and huge walk in closet with custom shelving. Back to the living room with original hardwoods plenty of windows w/natural light and a cozy fireplace with both gas and wood. Beautiful garden window in kitchen overlooks the backyard lush landscaping and a welcoming front porch to sit and enjoy the neighborhood.
(RLNE5835127)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5738 Blackthorne Ave have any available units?
5738 Blackthorne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5738 Blackthorne Ave have?
Some of 5738 Blackthorne Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5738 Blackthorne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5738 Blackthorne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5738 Blackthorne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5738 Blackthorne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5738 Blackthorne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5738 Blackthorne Ave offers parking.
Does 5738 Blackthorne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5738 Blackthorne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5738 Blackthorne Ave have a pool?
No, 5738 Blackthorne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5738 Blackthorne Ave have accessible units?
No, 5738 Blackthorne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5738 Blackthorne Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5738 Blackthorne Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5738 Blackthorne Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5738 Blackthorne Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)