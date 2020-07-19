5632 Lorelei Ave

Amenities

Great Lakewood Park Home with Hardwood Floors! - Photos, Info and Application at www.TKGPM.com * Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Lakewood Park features beautiful hardwood flooring and great kitchen space. The master bedroom features lots of sought after closet space! The home has plantation shutters on the front and is surrounded by lush landscaping from front to backyard! Backyard has a nice covered patio for those sunny California summers! Home also has an attached single car garage! Definitely a great find in the heart of Lakewood!!



Tenant Responsible for All Utilities



Pets Under 20lbs OK with Larger Deposit



Requirements:

- 620 and above credit score

- 2.5 - 3 times rent amount for income

- Pay stubs and/or Tax documents for proof of income



No Pets Allowed



