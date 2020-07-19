5632 Lorelei Ave

Amenities
Great Lakewood Park Home with Hardwood Floors! - Photos, Info and Application at www.TKGPM.com * Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Lakewood Park features beautiful hardwood flooring and great kitchen space. The master bedroom features lots of sought after closet space! The home has plantation shutters on the front and is surrounded by lush landscaping from front to backyard! Backyard has a nice covered patio for those sunny California summers! Home also has an attached single car garage! Definitely a great find in the heart of Lakewood!!
________________
Tenant Responsible for All Utilities
Pets Under 20lbs OK with Larger Deposit
Requirements:
- 620 and above credit score
- 2.5 - 3 times rent amount for income
- Pay stubs and/or Tax documents for proof of income
Apply Online Today at
www.TKGPM.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3347921)