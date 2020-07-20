All apartments in Lakewood
5533 Oliva Ave

5533 Oliva Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5533 Oliva Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5533 Oliva Ave Available 06/01/19 Lakewood Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Available 6/1 - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom. Large master bedroom with walk-in closets. Beautifully landscaped large backyard with lots of grass area and tall whispy trees and the gardening is included. Don't worry about these steamy hot summers, or those chilly Winter nights, there is Central air and heating! Completely remodeled kitchen with built in stove and oven. Bamboo flooring, shows like a model. This home has everything! Call for an appointment today! 562-433-4700 DRE #01961007

(RLNE3728375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5533 Oliva Ave have any available units?
5533 Oliva Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5533 Oliva Ave have?
Some of 5533 Oliva Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5533 Oliva Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5533 Oliva Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5533 Oliva Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5533 Oliva Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5533 Oliva Ave offer parking?
No, 5533 Oliva Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5533 Oliva Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5533 Oliva Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5533 Oliva Ave have a pool?
No, 5533 Oliva Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5533 Oliva Ave have accessible units?
No, 5533 Oliva Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5533 Oliva Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5533 Oliva Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5533 Oliva Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5533 Oliva Ave has units with air conditioning.
