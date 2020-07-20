Amenities

5533 Oliva Ave Available 06/01/19 Lakewood Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Available 6/1 - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom. Large master bedroom with walk-in closets. Beautifully landscaped large backyard with lots of grass area and tall whispy trees and the gardening is included. Don't worry about these steamy hot summers, or those chilly Winter nights, there is Central air and heating! Completely remodeled kitchen with built in stove and oven. Bamboo flooring, shows like a model. This home has everything! Call for an appointment today! 562-433-4700 DRE #01961007



(RLNE3728375)