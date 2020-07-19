5515 Samantha Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This Home Has It all. High Ceilings, Gated Community, and spacious 5 bedrooms! - You're search ends here! Nestled in the City of Lakewood in the gated community of Westgate. This home offers 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a 3 car garage. Walk in through the front door and gaze upon the high ceilings and natural lightning provide by the multiple windows. Located in the front of the home you have a large dining area perfect for an extendable dining table. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, large pantry, and an island with a built in wine cooler. The living room has a gas brick fire place with large windows and entry to the backyard. First bedroom and separate bathroom is located on the first floor and provides a large closet in bedroom and stand up shower in bathroom. Near the garage entry door is the laundry room with washer/dryer already provided and ready to go! The four remaining bedrooms are located upstairs on the second floor and are all great in size and have wall to wall closets. The master is more than generous providing a large space and an en-suite with separate tub and shower with a double sink vanity. The master closet has built in shelves perfect for organizing. Contact our office to schedule a tour! This home won't last long!



Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Single Family Home

Year Built: 1995

Utilities Included: Gardener and HOA Dues

Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, and Wine Cooler

Garage / Parking: 3 Car Garage

Flooring: Hardwood, Tile, and Carpet

Yard: Front and Back

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

* Click Apply Now

* Complete the Online Application Form

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a tour. Day of scheduled tour please meet agent in front gate to community (shown on picture).



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No

Holding Fee: We do not hold properties.



HOA INSTRUCTIONS

HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner

Move-In Fee: Paid by owner

Move-Out Fee: Paid by owner



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



