Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:40 AM

5515 Samantha Ave

5515 Samantha Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5515 Samantha Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Westgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Home Has It all. High Ceilings, Gated Community, and spacious 5 bedrooms! - You're search ends here! Nestled in the City of Lakewood in the gated community of Westgate. This home offers 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a 3 car garage. Walk in through the front door and gaze upon the high ceilings and natural lightning provide by the multiple windows. Located in the front of the home you have a large dining area perfect for an extendable dining table. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, large pantry, and an island with a built in wine cooler. The living room has a gas brick fire place with large windows and entry to the backyard. First bedroom and separate bathroom is located on the first floor and provides a large closet in bedroom and stand up shower in bathroom. Near the garage entry door is the laundry room with washer/dryer already provided and ready to go! The four remaining bedrooms are located upstairs on the second floor and are all great in size and have wall to wall closets. The master is more than generous providing a large space and an en-suite with separate tub and shower with a double sink vanity. The master closet has built in shelves perfect for organizing. Contact our office to schedule a tour! This home won't last long!

Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built: 1995
Utilities Included: Gardener and HOA Dues
Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer, and Wine Cooler
Garage / Parking: 3 Car Garage
Flooring: Hardwood, Tile, and Carpet
Yard: Front and Back
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a tour. Day of scheduled tour please meet agent in front gate to community (shown on picture).

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
Holding Fee: We do not hold properties.

HOA INSTRUCTIONS
HOA Fee: Paid for by the owner
Move-In Fee: Paid by owner
Move-Out Fee: Paid by owner

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4656116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Samantha Ave have any available units?
5515 Samantha Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5515 Samantha Ave have?
Some of 5515 Samantha Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 Samantha Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Samantha Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Samantha Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5515 Samantha Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5515 Samantha Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5515 Samantha Ave offers parking.
Does 5515 Samantha Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5515 Samantha Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Samantha Ave have a pool?
No, 5515 Samantha Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5515 Samantha Ave have accessible units?
No, 5515 Samantha Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Samantha Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5515 Samantha Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5515 Samantha Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5515 Samantha Ave has units with air conditioning.
