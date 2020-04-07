5509 Montair Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Totally remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bath pool home on quiet street.

Enter from the covered brick patio to the Formal living room. Off of the living room is the remodeled granite kitchen with plenty of work room for the gourmet chef. The step down family room features a wood fireplace and has a full bathroom plus a laundry room. The master suite has a walk in closet and 1/2 bathroom. The front bedrooms are large and have a full bathroom off of the hallway. This is the perfect home for your!