All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 5331 Carfax Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
5331 Carfax Avenue
Last updated March 22 2019 at 10:06 PM

5331 Carfax Avenue

5331 Carfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5331 Carfax Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
Swimming pool for the summer! This fantastic home features a newer kitchen with glossy white cabinets and quartz countertops. Large living room with hardwood floors open to kitchen area, dining area, master ensuite with sliding glass doors to pool area. Great backyard with a beautiful pool. Bonus area that could be office etc. Fenced front yard. Recessed lighting, air conditioning, and newer windows. Rent includes gardener and pool service. Large corner lot. Esther Lindstrom and Mayfair High!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5331 Carfax Avenue have any available units?
5331 Carfax Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
Is 5331 Carfax Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5331 Carfax Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5331 Carfax Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5331 Carfax Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5331 Carfax Avenue offer parking?
No, 5331 Carfax Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5331 Carfax Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5331 Carfax Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5331 Carfax Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5331 Carfax Avenue has a pool.
Does 5331 Carfax Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5331 Carfax Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5331 Carfax Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5331 Carfax Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5331 Carfax Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5331 Carfax Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 2 BedroomsLakewood Accessible Apartments
Lakewood Apartments with BalconyLakewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lakewood Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CA
Gardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles