5331 Carfax Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pool air conditioning

Swimming pool for the summer! This fantastic home features a newer kitchen with glossy white cabinets and quartz countertops. Large living room with hardwood floors open to kitchen area, dining area, master ensuite with sliding glass doors to pool area. Great backyard with a beautiful pool. Bonus area that could be office etc. Fenced front yard. Recessed lighting, air conditioning, and newer windows. Rent includes gardener and pool service. Large corner lot. Esther Lindstrom and Mayfair High!