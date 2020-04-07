All apartments in Lakewood
5236 Montair Ave.

5236 Montair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5236 Montair Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5236 Montair Ave. Available 04/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Prime Lakewood Area! - This wonderful single level home is located on a lovely tree lined street, close to great parks, schools, and Lakewood Mall. The home features a large front lawn, a long driveway leading to a detached 2 car garage, and a huge fenced rear yard with a patio and storage shed. The interior of the house features a spacious living room, boasting several large windows that allow tons of natural light to wash into the room, highlighting the beautiful hardwood floors. The completely remodeled kitchen comes fully equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave oven, and has a rear kitchen door that leads to the side driveway and garage. There is a central hallway that connects the kitchen, living room, all 3 bedrooms, and the hallway bathrooms. All 3 bedrooms are well sized, with the 3rd bedroom functioning as a pass through bedroom that leads to the large den with vaulted ceilings, a stone hearth fireplace and a sliding glass door that opens to the fenced rear yard. The home also features air conditioning, plenty of storage and window coverings.

For more information on this or any other available property, please contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5590884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5236 Montair Ave. have any available units?
5236 Montair Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5236 Montair Ave. have?
Some of 5236 Montair Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5236 Montair Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5236 Montair Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5236 Montair Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5236 Montair Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5236 Montair Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5236 Montair Ave. offers parking.
Does 5236 Montair Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5236 Montair Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5236 Montair Ave. have a pool?
No, 5236 Montair Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5236 Montair Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5236 Montair Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5236 Montair Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5236 Montair Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5236 Montair Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5236 Montair Ave. has units with air conditioning.
