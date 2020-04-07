Amenities

5236 Montair Ave. Available 04/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Prime Lakewood Area! - This wonderful single level home is located on a lovely tree lined street, close to great parks, schools, and Lakewood Mall. The home features a large front lawn, a long driveway leading to a detached 2 car garage, and a huge fenced rear yard with a patio and storage shed. The interior of the house features a spacious living room, boasting several large windows that allow tons of natural light to wash into the room, highlighting the beautiful hardwood floors. The completely remodeled kitchen comes fully equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave oven, and has a rear kitchen door that leads to the side driveway and garage. There is a central hallway that connects the kitchen, living room, all 3 bedrooms, and the hallway bathrooms. All 3 bedrooms are well sized, with the 3rd bedroom functioning as a pass through bedroom that leads to the large den with vaulted ceilings, a stone hearth fireplace and a sliding glass door that opens to the fenced rear yard. The home also features air conditioning, plenty of storage and window coverings.



For more information on this or any other available property, please contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



