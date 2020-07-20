All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:31 AM

5202 Minturn Avenue

5202 Minturn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5202 Minturn Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Lakewood Mutuals home with over 1800 square feet of living space. Gorgeous hardwood floors cover living room, dining room, hallway, and bedrooms. Vinyl flooring in kitchen, breakfast room, and laundry room is easy care. The step down family room is carpeted. Granite kitchen features dishwasher and microwave. Laundry room comes with washer and dryer. Lots of storage: china closet in dining room, pantry in kitchen, cabinets in laundry room, linen cabinet in hallway, master bedroom features to wardrobe closets and one walk-in closet.

Long driveway to gated parking and garage in back. Backyard features cover patio and brick patio off family room.

Great location near shopping, dining, schools, parks and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 Minturn Avenue have any available units?
5202 Minturn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5202 Minturn Avenue have?
Some of 5202 Minturn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 Minturn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5202 Minturn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 Minturn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5202 Minturn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5202 Minturn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5202 Minturn Avenue offers parking.
Does 5202 Minturn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5202 Minturn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 Minturn Avenue have a pool?
No, 5202 Minturn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5202 Minturn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5202 Minturn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 Minturn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5202 Minturn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5202 Minturn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5202 Minturn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
