5202 Minturn Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Lakewood Mutuals home with over 1800 square feet of living space. Gorgeous hardwood floors cover living room, dining room, hallway, and bedrooms. Vinyl flooring in kitchen, breakfast room, and laundry room is easy care. The step down family room is carpeted. Granite kitchen features dishwasher and microwave. Laundry room comes with washer and dryer. Lots of storage: china closet in dining room, pantry in kitchen, cabinets in laundry room, linen cabinet in hallway, master bedroom features to wardrobe closets and one walk-in closet.



Long driveway to gated parking and garage in back. Backyard features cover patio and brick patio off family room.



Great location near shopping, dining, schools, parks and more.