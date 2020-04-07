5052 Stevely Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Lakewood - This home provides great space sitting on 5,404 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home itself is 1,548 square foot has a formal dining room, large kitchen, and living room with a fireplace and new lush carpet. The kitchen supplies you with a refrigerator, built in stove top, oven, and dishwasher. There is a washer and dryer provided in the laundry room adjacent to the kitchen. Two Bedrooms are located toward the front of the home and have great natural lighting, fresh paint, and new lush carpet. The third bedroom is located near the living room and has cute built in shelving. The backyard contains an inclosed patio and detached garage.



Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Single Family Home

Year Built: 1955

Utilities Included: Gardener

Appliances Included: Stovetop, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Oven

Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage

Flooring: Carpet and Hardwood

Yard: Front and Back

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee

Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

Showing Instructions: Meet in front of the property.



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No

Holding Fee: We do not hold properties.



(RLNE5527118)