All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 5052 Stevely Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
5052 Stevely Avenue
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

5052 Stevely Avenue

5052 Stevely Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5052 Stevely Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Lakewood - This home provides great space sitting on 5,404 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home itself is 1,548 square foot has a formal dining room, large kitchen, and living room with a fireplace and new lush carpet. The kitchen supplies you with a refrigerator, built in stove top, oven, and dishwasher. There is a washer and dryer provided in the laundry room adjacent to the kitchen. Two Bedrooms are located toward the front of the home and have great natural lighting, fresh paint, and new lush carpet. The third bedroom is located near the living room and has cute built in shelving. The backyard contains an inclosed patio and detached garage.

Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built: 1955
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stovetop, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Oven
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Carpet and Hardwood
Yard: Front and Back
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
Showing Instructions: Meet in front of the property.

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
Holding Fee: We do not hold properties.

(RLNE5527118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5052 Stevely Avenue have any available units?
5052 Stevely Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 5052 Stevely Avenue have?
Some of 5052 Stevely Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5052 Stevely Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5052 Stevely Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5052 Stevely Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5052 Stevely Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 5052 Stevely Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5052 Stevely Avenue offers parking.
Does 5052 Stevely Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5052 Stevely Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5052 Stevely Avenue have a pool?
No, 5052 Stevely Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5052 Stevely Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5052 Stevely Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5052 Stevely Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5052 Stevely Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5052 Stevely Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5052 Stevely Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CA
Gardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles