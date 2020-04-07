5052 Stevely Avenue

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Lakewood - This home provides great space sitting on 5,404 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home itself is 1,548 square foot has a formal dining room, large kitchen, and living room with a fireplace and new lush carpet. The kitchen supplies you with a refrigerator, built in stove top, oven, and dishwasher. There is a washer and dryer provided in the laundry room adjacent to the kitchen. Two Bedrooms are located toward the front of the home and have great natural lighting, fresh paint, and new lush carpet. The third bedroom is located near the living room and has cute built in shelving. The backyard contains an inclosed patio and detached garage.
Pet Policy: Sorry No Pets
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built: 1955
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Stovetop, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Oven
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Carpet and Hardwood
Yard: Front and Back
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
Showing Instructions: Meet in front of the property.
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
Holding Fee: We do not hold properties.
(RLNE5527118)