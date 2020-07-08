4958 Coldbrook Avenue

Amenities

This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located in the heart of Lakewood, just blocks from Lakewood Civic Center and Lakewood High School. The home has a completely finished 2-car detached garage that can also be used as a game room or office with separate A/C, recently remodeled backyard area that features a large patio, irrigated lawn, storage area shed and a long driveway. The interior of the home has beautiful ebony hardwood flooring and fresh paint, blinds, and laundry hook-ups inside the house. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, and dishwasher. Central air conditioning, a large family room and a recently remodeled master bathroom makes this the perfect home. Located near Bellflower Blvd. and Del Amo.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.