Lakewood, CA
4958 Coldbrook Avenue
Last updated March 26 2019 at 7:53 PM

4958 Coldbrook Avenue

4958 Coldbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4958 Coldbrook Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located in the heart of Lakewood, just blocks from Lakewood Civic Center and Lakewood High School. The home has a completely finished 2-car detached garage that can also be used as a game room or office with separate A/C, recently remodeled backyard area that features a large patio, irrigated lawn, storage area shed and a long driveway. The interior of the home has beautiful ebony hardwood flooring and fresh paint, blinds, and laundry hook-ups inside the house. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, and dishwasher. Central air conditioning, a large family room and a recently remodeled master bathroom makes this the perfect home. Located near Bellflower Blvd. and Del Amo.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4958 Coldbrook Avenue have any available units?
4958 Coldbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4958 Coldbrook Avenue have?
Some of 4958 Coldbrook Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4958 Coldbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4958 Coldbrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4958 Coldbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4958 Coldbrook Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4958 Coldbrook Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4958 Coldbrook Avenue offers parking.
Does 4958 Coldbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4958 Coldbrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4958 Coldbrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 4958 Coldbrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4958 Coldbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4958 Coldbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4958 Coldbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4958 Coldbrook Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4958 Coldbrook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4958 Coldbrook Avenue has units with air conditioning.

