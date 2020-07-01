All apartments in Lakewood
4818 Castana Avenue

4818 Castana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4818 Castana Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Mutual

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Tree-lined street welcomes you to this updated home. Glossy hardwood floors in the living room and dining area. The kitchen has been updated with white cabinets and granite countertops. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Large easy to maintain backyard with pavers and space for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4818 Castana Avenue have any available units?
4818 Castana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4818 Castana Avenue have?
Some of 4818 Castana Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4818 Castana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4818 Castana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4818 Castana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4818 Castana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 4818 Castana Avenue offer parking?
No, 4818 Castana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4818 Castana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4818 Castana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4818 Castana Avenue have a pool?
No, 4818 Castana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4818 Castana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4818 Castana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4818 Castana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4818 Castana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4818 Castana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4818 Castana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

