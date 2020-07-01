4818 Castana Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace oven

Tree-lined street welcomes you to this updated home. Glossy hardwood floors in the living room and dining area. The kitchen has been updated with white cabinets and granite countertops. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Large easy to maintain backyard with pavers and space for entertaining.