4818 Castana Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712 Lakewood Mutual
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Tree-lined street welcomes you to this updated home. Glossy hardwood floors in the living room and dining area. The kitchen has been updated with white cabinets and granite countertops. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Large easy to maintain backyard with pavers and space for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4818 Castana Avenue have any available units?
4818 Castana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 4818 Castana Avenue have?
Some of 4818 Castana Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4818 Castana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4818 Castana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.